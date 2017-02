After a brief hiatus, Mazi Chukz returns with the release of his latest offering - 'Can I'.

The visual for ‘Can I’ displays the story of a love interest, that sees Mazi Chukz play the role of a bartender who falls in love with a female customer and becomes the man of the night.

The video ends with Mazi Chukz waking up from a dream and realising he is still at work, with the female customer walking out with her boyfriend.

'Can I' is the first video release from Mazi Chukz EP: ''If Not Now''.