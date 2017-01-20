Lylah 'No be joke' [Video]

After releasing her first Afrobeat single 'Mine' featuring the British Nigerian singer Lola Rae, Lylah is back with new up-tempo song titled 'No be joke' produced by the super producer Fliptyce.

The song features an ethnic twist that infuses Pidgin English and French in honour of her French Afro-Caribbean roots.

The music video, which was shot by Geezy of Aristokrat Records features military themes and dance battles, showing her strong and fearless side.

This song was written by Lylah and Fliptyce in Lagos, Nigeria at Flytime Studio and produced by the world-class producer Fliptyce.