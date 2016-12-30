Home > Music Videos >

Lady FunL’ayo :  ‘My Honda’ [Video]

The video of the track was directed by Big Money, alongside the artiste, who seem hungry for success.

Beautiful singer, Lady FunL’ayo releases new music video for her new single titled ‘My Honda’.

The new video was directed by Big Money and the artiste.

The stunning singer cum rapper, who is constantly increasing her fan base with different tunes, appears more determine to move her career notch higher.

Check it out!

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

