Khaligraph Jones 'Naked' [Video]

Kenyan Hip hop artist Khaligraph Jones drops a sensual tune in 'Naked'.

The rapper who featured in MI Abaga's 'Black Bill Gates' off the "Illegal Music 3" mixtape, takes the listeners on a love-making seductive journey with his flow and lyrical delivery.

If you still in doubt of the rapper's genius, check on his verse in Muthoni Drummer Queen's 'Turn on the lights' and listen to how he floored MI Abaga on the joint'.

Listen and watch.