Next World Entertainment lead act Jaywon releases this Trap feel braggadocious feel good song titled 'Another level' featuring Mr Eazi.

The song sees Jaywon switching up his style, and he does it very impressively, almost sounding like your favourite rapper singing on a mid-tempo tune.

Of course, Eazi complements the song all so well, laying down the facts to your listening ears of how far he has come.

The video was directed by Lucas Reid, with cameo appearance by Jaywon's protege act Twist da fireman.

Enjoy.