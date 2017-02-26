Eric Arubayi See late gospel singer's music video for “The Sound”

Even in death, Eric Arubayi continues to sing of God’s goodness in this new music video for "The Sound”.

  • Published:

The music video for Eric Arubayi's "The Sound” is out!

In this video, the recently deceased Gospel artiste sings of God's goodness, faithfulness and ever enduring love.

The Sound play

The Sound

 

He also urges everyone to remain grateful, inspite of their circumstances.

The video was directed by Frizzle’n’bizzle Films and conceptualized by the late singer.

The Sound play

The Sound

ALSO READ: Here's everything you should know about the late Gospel singe, Eric Arubayi

“The Sound”, released first in March 2016, was co-written by PITA and produced by E-Kelly, Eric's childhood brother and friend under his record label, Spirit Music.

The Sound play

The Sound

 

In the words of his wife, Chinonso, who paid him a touching tribute on Instagram, 'Eric is not dead', rather he lives on through his music.

Eric Arubayi and his wife, Chinonso play

Eric Arubayi and his wife, Chinonso

(instagram)

 

Enjoy!

