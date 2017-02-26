The music video for Eric Arubayi's "The Sound” is out!

In this video, the recently deceased Gospel artiste sings of God's goodness, faithfulness and ever enduring love.

He also urges everyone to remain grateful, inspite of their circumstances.

The video was directed by Frizzle’n’bizzle Films and conceptualized by the late singer.

“The Sound”, released first in March 2016, was co-written by PITA and produced by E-Kelly, Eric's childhood brother and friend under his record label, Spirit Music.

In the words of his wife, Chinonso, who paid him a touching tribute on Instagram, 'Eric is not dead', rather he lives on through his music.

Enjoy!