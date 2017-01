DMW rolls out video for latest tune 'Prayer' featuring Davido, Mayorkun.

The track is off their yet to be titled and released DMW album.

Filmed in Lagos, Nigeria by Unlimited LA and audio produced by Fresh Beatz, the feel good music video, with cameo appearances by Pulse's Chuey Chu, Ushbebe, Eniola Badmus and Davido's hypeman Special Spesh.