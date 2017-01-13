DJ Neptune 'Bumpa' ft Falz, Ycee [Video]

International DJ Neptune enlists Falz the bahd guy and Omo Alhaji rapper on the lady flattering song.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
DJ Neptune, Falz, Ycee in Bumpa video play

DJ Neptune, Falz, Ycee in 'Bumpa' video

(Youtube)

New Music DJ Neptune - TGIF (Time no dey) ft. Flavour
New Music DJ Neptune - 'Dem dey craze' ft M Factor
New Mixtape DJ Neptune - "One Lagos 2016 Kings Summer Anthems Mix"
New Music DJ Neptune - 'Marry' ft Mr Eazi

DJ Neptune features Falz and Ycee on this track titled 'Bumpa'.

The song aims at flattering and glorifying the female folk.

'Bumpa' is the third official single off DJ Neptune's yet to be released album "G.R.E.A.T..N.E.S.S" and this hot record comes in time to usher music fanatics into the new year 2017.

The Afro - hiphop anthem  was produced by Mastro D and co produced by DJ Neptune with the music video shot and directed in Lagos, Nigeria by Adasa Cookey for Square-ball media.

Audio can be downloaded on itunes.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Pulse Music Video Chart Wizkid's 'Daddy yo' hits the number 1 spot this weekbullet
2 Brymo 'Billionaire naira dream' [Video]bullet
3 Sesan Ogunro 5 cool Nigerian music videos shot by the directorbullet

Music Videos

Falz 'Wehdone sir' [Video]
Owolabi art
Skiibii 'Owolabi' [Video]
Kelvin BOJ Ride or die
Kelvin BOJ 'My ride or die' [Video]
DJ Jimmy Jatt - Orekelewa ft Davido
DJ Jimmy Jatt 'Orekelewa' ft Davido [Video]