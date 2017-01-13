DJ Neptune features Falz and Ycee on this track titled 'Bumpa'.

The song aims at flattering and glorifying the female folk.

'Bumpa' is the third official single off DJ Neptune's yet to be released album "G.R.E.A.T..N.E.S.S" and this hot record comes in time to usher music fanatics into the new year 2017.



The Afro - hiphop anthem was produced by Mastro D and co produced by DJ Neptune with the music video shot and directed in Lagos, Nigeria by Adasa Cookey for Square-ball media.

Audio can be downloaded on itunes.