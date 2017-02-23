DJ Babus 'Be together' ft Capital F.E.M.I [Video]

The Soulful House track is a love song that encourages a strong devotion through the thick and thin and obstacles life offers.

  Published:

International DJ, remixer, producer and writer - DJ Babus - releases the visuals to his first official single ‘Be together’, a collaboration with R&B Superstar - CAPITAL F.E.M.I.

‘Be together’ was produced by DJ Babus and co-written by DJ Babus and Capital F.E.M.I.

DJ Babus is considered the premier house music DJ in Nigeria and performs constantly on top platforms across the country.

The video features new female recording artist Nnaya Rhythm as the love interest. 

This video was shot on location in Lagos, Nigeria.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

