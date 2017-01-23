Dammy Krane and Davido team up once again for this new video.

Titled 'Ladies', Davido and Dammy Krane walk through a club, where they enjoy a high-octane party with the usual number of women and booze.

This is Dammy Krane's first release in many months after he signed a deal with Davido's record label in 2016.

The duo have a long history of working together, and have found measured success in 'In Case of incasity', 'Izzue' and 'Gbetiti'.

'Ladies' is produced by Scarface, the video was shot by HD Genesis in Atlanta.