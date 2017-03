Universal music act Chike releases his first single and video – 'Fancy U'.

The first runner up of The Voice Nigeria releases the music video for his feel-good love anthem, 'Fancy U', produced by Gospelondebeatz.

The visuals drops ahead of his first live performance of the song at the internationally televised fifth annual AMVCA, held on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria.