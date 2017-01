Caesar "The Fyah Pan" drops his second official single off "Caesar The E.P" titled 'Puff n love'. This hot new single is accepted and loved by so many across and within Nigeria.



The video for 'Puff n love' gives a different perspective about being in love. It was shot in South Africa and directed by Don Picasso.



We The Business Records and Caesar promises to dish out good music and visuals back to back this year.