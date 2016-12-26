Burna Boy :  'Mandem anthem' [Video]

Here comes the visuals for the new joint by the talented singer and performer.
Burna Boy who recently headlined a Nativeland concert in Lagos, Nigeria drops a video for new joint 'Mandem anthem'.
Burna comes with some caribbean influenced type of flow on the track.
Enjoy this one
