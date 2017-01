Brymo releases an official docu-video for his song 'Billion naira dream' off his "Klĭtôrĭs' album".

The video is a mini-documentary of his media rounds and "Organised Chaos" concert, and the reception of fans towards his music.

Co-directed by cinematographers, Dare (of Drhey Studios) and Uche Chukwu (Campfire Films), the video is his third visual shot to promote the critically acclaimed "Klĭtôrĭs" album.