A'rese 'Uwe no' ft Ladi Poe [Video]

The AJE Filmworks directed video depicts A'rese as a multifaceted artist, unearthing her skills as a dancer and a stage actor.

A'rese  releases the visual to accompany her sultry single 'Uwe no' which features fast rising rapper, Ladi Poe, and is produced and co-written by the talented Johnny Drille.

The AJE Filmworks directed video depicts A'rese as a multifaceted artist, unearthing her skills as a dancer and a stage actor. The dance in the video was choreographed by A'rese herself.

A'rese is currently signed to Universal Music SA, with management under The Republic 54.

