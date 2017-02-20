A'rese releases the visual to accompany her sultry single 'Uwe no' which features fast rising rapper, Ladi Poe, and is produced and co-written by the talented Johnny Drille.

The AJE Filmworks directed video depicts A'rese as a multifaceted artist, unearthing her skills as a dancer and a stage actor. The dance in the video was choreographed by A'rese herself.

A'rese is currently signed to Universal Music SA, with management under The Republic 54.