Aramide Watch singer perform her rave song 'Funmi lowo' with Ras Kimono

Award winning talented singer Aramide performs song 'Funmi lowo' off her "Suitcase" debut album at the Headies 2016.

She renders the song alongside African reggae artist Ras Kimono joining her on stage.

The Baseline singer was nominated in the Headies 2016 Next Rated category, alongside Tekno, Humblesmith and Ycee, but eventually lost out to Mr Eazi.

At the previous edition Headies 2015  , she emerged Best Female Vocalist for her performance in 'Iwo nikan'.

Aramide released her debut album "Suitcase" in 2016, which tells of her music journey thus far.

