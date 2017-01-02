Aramide Watch singer perform her rave song 'Funmi lowo' with Ras Kimono

The Reggae artist adds his own bit to the happy song from the Baseline singer.
The Baseline singer was nominated in the Headies 2016 Next Rated category, alongside Tekno, Humblesmith and Ycee, but eventually lost out to Mr Eazi.
At the previous edition Headies 2015 , she emerged Best Female Vocalist for her performance in 'Iwo nikan'.
Aramide released her debut album "Suitcase" in 2016, which tells of her music journey thus far.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.