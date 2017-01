Baseline music singer Aramide drops a visual for ‘Funmi lowo’ remix featuring Sound Sultan and Koker.

The video was shot on location in Abeokuta by Adamsgud.

Aramide will be looking to build on her success in 2016 with the release of her debut studio album “Suitcase”, and her recognition at the AFRIMA 2016 awards where she bagged Best Female Artist West Africa.

Enjoy the video.