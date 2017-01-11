Pulse looks at five well executed and entertaining music videos directed by him, on the occasion of his birthday.
Sesan Ogunro turns a year older today. The artistic creative has come a long way as a household name in the music industry.
If you check out five trending music videos in Nigeria, one out of five will likely be a video directed by Sesan.
Pulse, on the occasion of his birthday takes a look at five music videos shot by the skilled director.
A colourful video that rightly interprets the concept of the song and complements the catchy tune.
From the costume to the lighting and classy act of the rappers, thumbs up must be given to Sesan.
Sesan brings more life to this 2014 dance song by the TripleMG act.
Sesan did good to interpret the song concept and bring its sexual appeal to life.
Wande and Sesan definitely have a good relationship on screen, as he jumps on the banging single 'Baby hello' with Yemi Alade making cameo appearance as a sexy video vixen.