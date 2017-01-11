Sesan Ogunro 5 cool Nigerian music videos shot by the director

Pulse looks at five well executed and entertaining music videos directed by him, on the occasion of his birthday.

Sesan Ogunro turns a year older today. The artistic creative has come a long way as a household name in the music industry.

If you check out five trending music videos in Nigeria, one out of five will likely be a video directed by Sesan.

Pulse, on the occasion of his birthday takes a look at five music videos shot by the skilled director.

Tiwa Savage - 'Bad' ft Wizkid

A colourful video that rightly interprets the concept of the song and complements the catchy tune.

Falz - 'Chardonnay music' ft Poe, Chyn

From the costume to the lighting and classy act of the rappers, thumbs up must be given to Sesan.

 

Tekno - 'Dance'

Sesan brings more life to this 2014 dance song by the TripleMG act.

 

Wande Coal - 'Private trips'

Sesan did good to interpret the song concept and bring its sexual appeal to life.

 

Wande Coal - 'Baby hello'

Wande and Sesan definitely have a good relationship on screen, as he jumps on the banging single 'Baby hello' with Yemi Alade making cameo appearance as a sexy video vixen.

