Sugarboy kicks off the new year with a soft tempo romantic number titled 'Dada omo'.

This is not the first time the G-Worldwide singer will be involved in a mushy tune. 'Upon me' with Kiss Daniel has its own fair share of love and romance.

Produced by DJ Coublon with guitar pluggings by Fiokee, the song marks Sugarboy's fourth single following 'Hola hola', 'Double' and 'Legalize'.

Listen and enjoy this one.