"Zhara" Segun Arinze, Patience Ozokwor, Shawn Faqua in new movie trailer

Rise Up’s Champions for Change, with funding from the Ford Foundation, have partnered with Royal Arts Academy to produce an emotional film "Zahra."

"Zahra" is the movie about a young 15 year old girl in Northern Nigeria who goes through the harrowing experience of having her village attacked and her family killed by marauding terrorists.

She ends up in an IDP camp where she hopes to find refuge to grieve the loss of her family and dreams but alas that was not to be as she discovers the IDP turns out to be another type of hell.

How she strives to overcome the squalor, hoarding and theft of food and medical supplies, violence by gangs within the camp, sexual harassment and temptations of prostitution etc are all explored in the film.

According to Emem Isong, who produced the upcoming movie, "Zhara" is a movie with a message that needs to ba passed across at a time as this.

"Wth the rise in the numbers of refugees and internally displaced people in the world, film is a very powerful medium and once in a while, it is important to use it to shine a torch on some of the injustices going on in our society, with a view to eradicating them. I hope we have been able to do so with this film," she said.

The movie stars Kannywood’s Sani Danja alongside Patience Ozokwor, Victor Olaotan, Shawn Faqua, Nicole Ndigwe, Funmi Eko-Ezeh and many more.

It was produced by award winning producer Emem Isong and directed by Chris Eneaji, story was by Uduak Oguamanam and Vivian Chiji and screenplay was by Vivian Chiji.

‘Zahra’ will be screened in cinemas (limited release) on March 10, 2017.