Big Brother Naija Poll Who should get evicted from the house this weekend?

All Brother Naija housemates except TTT, Bisola and Bally are up for possible eviction. Vote via poll below and predict who goes home this weekend.

Big Brother Naija play

Big Brother Naija

Successfully, Pulse readers predicted CocoIce, Gifty, Soma and Miyonse's eviction.

It's week six and all Brother Naija housemates except TTT, Bisola and Bally are up for possible eviction on Sunday, March 5, 2017.

Vote via poll below and predict who goes home this weekend.

play Big Brother Naija

 

After Sunday's eviction, Ebuka explained that in place of a Nomination Show on Monday, there would be a Live Head of House task. The winner of the task would gain immunity from possible eviction.

TTT won the task to become the new Head of House, a position that automatically exempts him from Sunday's eviction.

Bisola and Bally who are on vacation courtesy of Biggie and the immunity they both had earned earlier in the game, are also exempted from Sunday's eviction.

Who should be evicted this Sunday?

Who should get evicted from the Big Brother Naija house this weekend?

