"John Wick 2" Watch Keanu Reeves in 1st clip for sequel

"John Wick 2" is an upcoming American action thriller film that features Keanu Reeves as the title character. Watch official clip.

  • Published:

Lionsgate has released the first "John Wick: Chapter 2" clip.

"John Wick" is an upcoming American action thriller film directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad.

A sequel to the 2014 film of same name, "John Wick 2" stars Keanu Reeves, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ruby Rose, John Leguizamo, and Ian McShane.

  play

Plot.

Legendary hitman John Wick is forced to back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins' guild.

Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome, where he squares off against some of the world's deadliest killers.

"John Wick 2" premieres on February 10, 2017.

