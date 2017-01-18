Ufuoma McDermott is Isha and Chico is Ish in the first episode of "Tales of Ish and Isha."

The short series are part of the build up to the launch of an upcoming book titled 'How To Get Your Wife To Swing From The Chandelier In A Red Negligèe.'

The book which is written by Amaka Chika-Mbonu, deals mainly with communication and miscommunication in marriages, and is set for a February 5 debut.

ALSO READ: THE NOLLYWOOD NOBODY WANTS IN 2017 [OPINION]

"Tales of Ish and Isha" is the first of four skits and a short movie starring the main characters in the book, which will be released before February 5, while the short film will screen at the book launch.

The skits also feature storylines that are typical examples of the difference between men and women.

The skits and movie were shot by 'Gini TV' and directed by Chico.