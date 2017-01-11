The official trailer and poster for Nigerian Psycho-drama “Something Wicked - Premonition” is out.

The film features some of Nigeria’s most talented actors including Gabriel Afolayan, Iretiola Doyle, Ivie Okujaye-Egboh, Adesua Etomi, Beverly Naya and Okey Uzoeshi.

Directed by Yemi Morafa, the movie is scheduled for release on February 17, 2017.

The psychodrama also stars Bisola Aiyeola, Omowunmi Dada, Timini Egbuson, Keira Hewatch, and Emem Ufot.

Synopsis

Something Wicked” is the story of a widow (Hauwa), whose recently orphaned nephew Abel, moves into her home from the violence riddled Northern Nigeria, after the murder of his parents. Abel has a difficult time fitting into his new family, whilst Hauwa struggles with the challenges of balancing a failing business and single parenthood.

This family's bond is tested when they are thrown in a life threatening situation and we see how easily misunderstandings lead to misconceptions and premonitions are sometimes the only warning we get, in this game of life and death.

"Something Wicked" is produced by JAF Alliance; a collaboration between Jack of Aces, Agency 106 and Film Boyz INC.