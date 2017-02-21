"Jenifa's Diary" Watch season 2 episode 4: "Tit for Tat"

  • Published:

Sceneone Productions has released episode 4 of the second season of "Jenifa's Diary," which is titled "Tit for Tat."

In "Jenifa's Diary" season 2 episode 4,  Mercy tries to be who she isn't, Jenifa's Dollars get stolen and Mercy is embarrassed by her sugar daddy's wife.

The episode stars Funke Akindele, Beverly Osu, Olayode Juliana, Lota Chukwu among others.

Jenifa's Dairy play

Jenifa's Dairy

The series which is currently in its seventh season on Television follows a secondary school dropout turned hairdresser, who lives in a backwater town called Aiyetoro.

The character Jenifa and the TV series "Jenifa's Diary" is one of the  most successful and sensational character/show to grace TV screens in 10 years.

Akindele who is the producer of the hilarious TV series is currently working on a new TV series titled "Industreet."

The upcoming TV series will focus on survival in the entertainment industry, and on the hustle in the ghetto.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

