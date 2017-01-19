In "Jenifa's Diary" season 2 episode 2, Jenifa, Toyosi and Femi come up with a plan to get Annie to change her arrogant ways.
The episode stars Funke Akindele, Adunni Ade, Olayode Julian, Muyiwa Coker among others.
The character Jenifa and the TV series "Jenifa's Diary" is one of the most successful and sensational character/show to slide across our TV screens in 10 years.
The series which is currently in its seventh season on Television follows a secondary school dropout turned hairdresser, who lives in a backwater town called Aiyetoro.
Akindele who is the producer of the hilarious TV series is currently working on a new TV series titled "Industreet."
The upcoming TV series will focus on survival in the entertainment industry, and on the hustle in the ghetto.