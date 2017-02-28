"Asa" Watch Odunlade Adekola, Afeez Abiodun in new indigenous movie

"Asa" stars Odunlade Adekola, Afeez Abiodun, Toyin Afolayan, Joke Jigan, Tayo Amokade among others.

  • Published:

"Ika Lokunrin" Watch Regina Chukwu, Afeez Abiodun in indigenous movie
"Tabi Sugbon" Watch Odunlade Adekola, Ebun Oloyede in part 2 of comedy movie
"Wuraola" Watch Jaiye Kuti, Akin Lewis in movie
"Eni Omo Sin" Watch Bimbo Oshin, Muyiwa Ademola in part 2 of indigenous movie
"Eni Omo Sin" Watch Bimbo Oshin, Muyiwa Ademola in indigenous movie
"Ole Ifo" Watch Odunlade Adekola, Antar Laniyan in part 2
"Jaleyemi" Watch Femi Adebayo, Yinka Quadri in movie
"Jaja The Great" Watch Segun Arinze, Ebube Nwagbo, Harry B. Anyanwu in movie
"Dupe Ti E" Watch Odunlade Adekola, Mide Abiodun, Afeez Abiodun in movie
"Keji" Watch Saidi Balogun, Liz Da Silva, Richardo Agboh in indigenous movie

Popular YouTube channel Yorubahood has released the a new indigenous drama, "Asa".

Directed by Afeez Abiodun, "Asa" stars Odunlade Adekola, Afeez Abiodun, Toyin Afolayan, Joke Jigan, Tayo Amokade among others. 

Official synopsis

Bamidele faces problem in his matrimonial home from his own mother, mother-in-law and his wife. He loses his infant son in the process. This upsetting situation makes him consider his concubines but trouble from his home finds him......and kills him.

Watch Odunlade Adekola, Afeez Abiodun in new movie "Asa" play

Watch Odunlade Adekola, Afeez Abiodun in new movie "Asa"

 

ALSO READ: WHAT DO YOU REMEMBER ABOUT MOUNT ZION MOVIE "AGBARA NLA?"

Pulse Movies is collaborating with Yorubahood to bring you lots of interesting indigenous movies.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Watch Ese subtly tell Bisola that TTT is married with Kidsbullet
2 Big Brother Naija Ese, Jon, get evicted from reality showbullet
3 Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 36bullet

Movies

Bayray McNwizu, Kenneth Okolie in Tope Oshin's "Evol"
"Evol" Romantic drama featuring Bayray McNwizu, Kenneth Okolie to premiere on Africa Magic
Lola Unfiltered
Lola Unfiltered Things women say or do that annoy men featuring Ehiz
Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Poll Who should get evicted from the house this weekend?
Hire a Man
"Hire A Man" Romantic comedy grossed N35M in 15 days