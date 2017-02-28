Watch Odunlade Adekola, Afeez Abiodun in new movie "Asa"

Popular YouTube channel Yorubahood has released the a new indigenous drama, "Asa".

Directed by Afeez Abiodun, "Asa" stars Odunlade Adekola, Afeez Abiodun, Toyin Afolayan, Joke Jigan, Tayo Amokade among others.

Official synopsis

Bamidele faces problem in his matrimonial home from his own mother, mother-in-law and his wife. He loses his infant son in the process. This upsetting situation makes him consider his concubines but trouble from his home finds him......and kills him.

ALSO READ: WHAT DO YOU REMEMBER ABOUT MOUNT ZION MOVIE "AGBARA NLA?"

Pulse Movies is collaborating with Yorubahood to bring you lots of interesting indigenous movies.