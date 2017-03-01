Marvel Entertainment has released a new trailer for the anticipated "Guardians of the Galaxy vol.2."

The action-packed humorous trailer features the entire gang Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Yondu (Michael Rooker), newcomer Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Nebula (Karen Gillan).

ALSO: WATCH THOR AND VISION FIGHT IN DELETED "AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON" SCENE

"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' follows the newly-formed team who finds a strange artefact keyed only to the DNA of Peter Quill.

Upon opening it, Quill unleashes a treasure map leading to a powerful weapon known as the Cosmic Seed which is capable of giving birth to the next universe.

It’s up to the Guardians to find, protect and ultimately destroy the Cosmic Seed in order to keep it out of the hands of those who would abuse its power, from galactic big boss Thanos, to the conniving brothers the Collector and the Grandmaster, to a resurrected Ronan, to the ultimate trickster, Loki, in order to save the universe."

ALSO: WATCH NEW "LOGAN" SUPERBOWL TRAILER

Written and directed by James Gunn, the first film earned over $770 million at the worldwide box-office to emerge as the most successful debut film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The anticipated movie will debut on May 5, 2017.222