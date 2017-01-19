"The Belko Experiment" Watch new chilling trailer for anticipated horror film

In "The Belko Experiment," employees of the Belko Corporation are informed to kill three of their co-workers in 30 minutes, or else six of them will die.

A new chilling trailer for "The Belko Experiment,"  a 2016 American horror thriller film directed by Greg McLean and written by James Gunn, has been released.

“All employees, lend me you full attention,” a voice says in the trailer. “There are currently 80 of you in the building. In two hours, we want 30 of you dead. If 30 of you are not dead, we will end 60 of your lives ourselves.”

The movie stars John Gallagher Jr, Sean GunnMichael RookerAdria ArjonaJohn C. McGinleyTony GoldwynDavid DastmalchianMelonie Diaz, and Josh Brener.

"The Belko Experiment" explores a twisted social experiment, in which a group of 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogata and ordered by an unknown voice on an intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed.

The office horror movie had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and is set for a worldwide release on March 17, 2017.

Chidumga Izuzu

