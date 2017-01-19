A new chilling trailer for "The Belko Experiment," a 2016 American horror thriller film directed by Greg McLean and written by James Gunn, has been released.

“All employees, lend me you full attention,” a voice says in the trailer. “There are currently 80 of you in the building. In two hours, we want 30 of you dead. If 30 of you are not dead, we will end 60 of your lives ourselves.”

The movie stars John Gallagher Jr, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Adria Arjona, John C. McGinley, Tony Goldwyn, David Dastmalchian, Melonie Diaz, and Josh Brener.

ALSO READ: 10 REASONS YOUR 2017 WILL BE ENTERTAINING

"The Belko Experiment" explores a twisted social experiment, in which a group of 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogata and ordered by an unknown voice on an intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed.

ALSO READ: OLIVIA WILDE WAS CONSIDERED TOO OLD TO PLAY LEONARDO DICAPRIO'S WIFE

The office horror movie had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and is set for a worldwide release on March 17, 2017.