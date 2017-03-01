"Lost in London" Watch Ime Bishop Umoh, Alex Ekubo in new teaser

"Lost in London" is an upcoming comedy movie produced by Uduak Isong and features Ime Bishop Umoh as Okon.

  
Teaser poster for "Lost in London" play

Teaser poster for "Lost in London"

(Instagram )

"Lost in London" Ime Bishop Umoh returns as Okon in new sequel

Uduak Isong has released a new clip teasing the upcoming comedy movie, "Okon in Lagos."

Starring Imeh Bishop Umoh as the familiar character Okon, the movie also stars Alexx Ekubo as Bona and Valerie Okeke.

Behind the scene of "Lost in London" play

Behind the scene of "Lost in London"

(Instagram )

Written and produced by Uduak Isong Oguamanam, "Lost in London" is directed by Sunkamni Adebayo.

Ogunamanam is popular for other movies in the Okon franchise including "Okon in Lagos" and "Okon Goes to School."

Uduak's last cinema project, "Falling," earned Adesua Etomi the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice 'best actress' award.

 

