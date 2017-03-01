Uduak Isong has released a new clip teasing the upcoming comedy movie, "Okon in Lagos."

Starring Imeh Bishop Umoh as the familiar character Okon, the movie also stars Alexx Ekubo as Bona and Valerie Okeke.

Written and produced by Uduak Isong Oguamanam, "Lost in London" is directed by Sunkamni Adebayo.

Ogunamanam is popular for other movies in the Okon franchise including "Okon in Lagos" and "Okon Goes to School."

Uduak's last cinema project, "Falling," earned Adesua Etomi the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice 'best actress' award.