On Sunday, March 5, 2017, the "Beauty and the Beast" video featuring Ariana Grande and John Legend made its debut.

John Legend and Ariana Grande lend their powerhouse voices to the revitalized version of the "Beauty and the Beast" title track,

The ballad was originally performed by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson in the 1991 animated film.

Directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon from a screenplay by TBD based on the 1991 animated film, the film is produced by David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, providing the score.

Beauty and the Beast" stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Josh Gad as Lefou, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

The Live-action movie will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017.