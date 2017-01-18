"The Flash" Watch trailer for season 3 midseason premiere

The Flash fights to change the future and save the one he loves in new season 3 extended trailer.

  Published:

CW has released an extended official trailer for the midseason of the third season of "The Flash."

"The Flash" midseason premiere is titled “Borrowing Problems From The Future” and is set to air Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

Synopsis

Barry is tormented by his vision of the future where Iris is murdered by Savitar. When a criminal named Plunder (guest star Stephen Huszar) shows up in Central City, Barry recalls the villain’s presence in his vision of the future and fears that if he catches Plunder, it will cement Iris’ fate.

Confused about Barry’s hesitation to stop Plunder, Wally decides to step in as Kid Flash. Caitlin offers Julian a job.

"The Flash" season 3 mid-season play

"The Flash" season 3 mid-season

 

"The Flash" stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West, Rick Cosnett as Eddie Thawne, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon, Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West, Teddy Sears as Jay Garrick, Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West, Shantel VanSanten as Patty Spivot, Violett Beane as Jesse Quick, Demore Barnes as Tokamak, and Tony Todd as Zoom.

play

In the last episode, Barry was thrown five months into the future and witnessed Savitar killing Iris. Jay advises Barry that the future is not fixed.

Also on the last episode before the show went on hiatus, Barry asked Jay Garrick for help against Savitar. The two heroes located and defeated Alchemy and returned his weapon to its box, causing Savitar to disappear before he could kill Jay.

Discovering Julian to be Alchemy, Barry revealed his own identity to him to get further information.

In a recent season three mid-season trailer, Barry is seen traveling into the future instead of the past, to save Iris.

