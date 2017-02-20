Wana Udobang has released episode seven of "Room 313."

The new episode tells Kiishi story. The character is played by Debola Dian.

Room 313 is a “series of vignettes” built around the idea of the “talking cure.” In each episode, a character is filmed exploring a painful event in their past while sitting on a therapist’s couch.

Speaking about the series during its debut in 2016, Wana said, “I have always thought that as a people, as expressive as we seem to be, we are still very closed. It seems like there is something entrenched inside of us that says we must always be strong.

"So for sometime now, I had been pondering, if we got what would we say? For me that was the very beginning of how this project came to be.”

Written and directed by Wana Udobang, 'Room 313' is produced by award winning filmmaker Imoh Umoren.