"Room 313" Watch episode of Wana Udobang's series featuring Debola Dian

Wana Udobang's experimental series is about speaking about trauma, or the things you are trying to cope with. Watch new episode.

  • Published:
Room 313 play

Room 313

"Room 313" Watch episode 6 of Wana Udobang's series featuring Ijeoma Aniebo
"Room 313" Watch 5th episode of Wana Udobang's series featuring Folu Ogunkeye
Pulse List 4 Nollywood movies with glaring similar plot
"Room 315" What you need to know about plagiarism allegation against Niyi Akinmolayan by Wana Udobang
"Room 313" Watch 3rd episode of Wana Udobang's short drama featuring Sheila Ojei
Munachi Abii Rapper makes acting debut, shares set photos
'Discovery with Glory' How to be your own role model [video]
'Room 313' 1st episode of Wana Udobang's short drama is here [Watch]
"Room 315" vs "Room 313" 7 differences, similarities between projects
'Room 313' 2nd episode of Wana Udobang's short drama features Anne Icha [Watch]

Wana Udobang has released episode seven of "Room 313."

The new episode tells Kiishi story. The character is played by Debola Dian.

Room 313 is a “series of vignettes” built around the idea of the “talking cure.” In each episode, a character is filmed exploring a painful event in their past while sitting on a therapist’s couch.

play Debola Dian in Room 313

 

Speaking about the series during its debut in 2016,  Wana said, “I have always thought that as a people, as expressive as we seem to be, we are still very closed. It seems like there is something entrenched inside of us that says we must always be strong.

"So for sometime now, I had been pondering, if we got  what would we say? For me that was the very beginning of how this project came to be.”

Written and directed by Wana Udobang, 'Room 313' is produced by award winning filmmaker Imoh Umoren.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Nigerians react to Saturday's raunchy house party, TTT...bullet
2 Motion Pictures with Chidumga Sexual indulgence has failed to save Big...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Gifty is the 4th housemate to get evictedbullet

Movies

Rita Dominic at the 2017 Sun Newspaper Award
Rita Dominic Actress wins Nollywood personality of the year
Marcy Dolapo Oni
"So You Wanna Get Married" Do married couples cut off their single friends?
Watch Gifty as a virgin priestess in a Nollywood movie clip
Big Brother Naija Watch Gifty in Nollywood movie "The Virgin Priestess"
The Wedding Party
"The Wedding Party" Bello Shagari says it's unfortunate that Northerners were excluded from movie