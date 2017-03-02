"Our Best Friend's Wedding" tells the story of a young man who buys a ring on a whim and recruits his two girlfriends to help find him a wife.

Episode six which is titled "Just A Brother" has been released.

In the episode, Promise is suddenly a 'new creature' who goes to church on Sundays.

Tunde visits Jade where he meets Kemi and Charles, and it's obvious he isn't comfortable with Jade's relationship with Charles.

However, his visit ends abruptly as he leaves to attend to an emergency at work.

Charles goes on a date with Yetunde where he gets into a fight and goes home with a black eye.

The episode ends Charles gets a surprise visitor - this visitor has a black eye too.

“Our Best Friend’s Wedding” is a Romantic Dramedy about a young man who, when his thirtieth birthday approaches, panics at still being unmarried, buys a ring on a whim, recruits his two girlfriends to help, draws a list of potential candidates and sets off a series of events that leads to a wedding.

The series stars Adebola ‘Illrymz’ Olowu, Oreka Godis, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, Chris Attoh, Timi Charles-Fadipe, Unamka Marycolette, Yewande Lawal, Sarah Boulos and Theo Lawson.

The web series is a collaboration between The Naked Convos and REDTV.