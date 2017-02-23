"Our Best Friend's Wedding" tells the story of a young man who buys a ring on a whim and recruits his two girlfriends to help find him a wife.

1. Onome makes an interesting proposal to Charles, requesting for a 5% finders fee from the contract between their companies.

2. Jade’s business proposal to help internally displaced person gets turned down by a government official after she refused to offer him money or have sex with him.

3. Charles goes on a date with his ex Shayo, who he discovers has had rough times since the last time he left her for his masters abroad.

4. The episode ends with Charles in bed with Shayo, who apparently, is into Kinky stuffs.

“Our Best Friend’s Wedding” is a Romantic Dramedy about a young man who, when his thirtieth birthday approaches, panics at still being unmarried, buys a ring on a whim, recruits his two girlfriends to help, draws a list of potential candidates and sets off a series of events that leads to a wedding.

The series stars Adebola ‘Illrymz’ Olowu, Oreka Godis, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, Chris Attoh, Timi Charles-Fadipe, Unamka Marycolette, Yewande Lawal, Sarah Boulos and Theo Lawson.

The web series is a collaboration between The Naked Convos and REDTV.