"Our Best Friend's Wedding" 4 things that happened on episode 5 - "Retribution"

The fifth episode of "Our Best Friend's Wedding" ends with Charles in bed with his ex Shayo, who apparently, is into Kinky sex.

  • Published:
play

Big Brother Naija 2nd season of reality series kicks off with Yemi Alade, Flavour, 12 housemates
Showing At The Cinemas "Something Wicked," "Sunday and Lolade," "Hire a Man," "The Guest"
"Our Best Friend's Wedding" 4 things that happened on episode 4 - "Truce"
"Skinny Girl in Transit 3" Tiwa's love, work life takes a 'Turning point' in episode 8
"Our Best Friend's Wedding" Watch episode 1 of anticipated web series
"Our Best Friend's Wedding" It's all about 'Thirsty Tara' in episode 2 of web series
"So You Want to Get Married" How to keep the fire burning in your marriage
"Entangled" Lowladee is working on a new romantic comedy TV series
"5ive" Watch episode 12 of web series
Pulse Opinion Gideon Okeke's unpopular opinion, Chioma Chukwuka's risible tweets, Chiwetalu Agu's exaggerated response

"Our Best Friend's Wedding" tells the story of a young man who buys a ring on a whim and recruits his two girlfriends to help find him a wife.

Pulse Movies has put together four things that happened on episode 5 titled "Retribution."

1. Onome makes an interesting proposal to Charles, requesting for a 5% finders fee from the contract between their companies.

2. Jade’s business proposal  to help internally displaced person gets turned down by a government official after she refused to offer him money or have sex with him.

3. Charles goes on a date with his ex Shayo, who he discovers has had rough times since the last time he left her for his masters abroad.

4. The episode ends with Charles in bed with Shayo, who apparently, is into Kinky stuffs.

Our Best Friend's Wedding play

Our Best Friend's Wedding

 

ALSO READ: CAST OF "OUR BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING" DISCUSS WEB SERIES

“Our Best Friend’s Wedding” is a Romantic Dramedy about a young man who, when his thirtieth birthday approaches, panics at still being unmarried, buys a ring on a whim, recruits his two girlfriends to help, draws a list of potential candidates and sets off a series of events that leads to a wedding.

The series stars Adebola ‘Illrymz’ Olowu, Oreka Godis, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, Chris Attoh, Timi Charles-Fadipe, Unamka Marycolette, Yewande Lawal, Sarah Boulos and Theo Lawson.

The web series is a collaboration between The Naked Convos and REDTV.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Nigerians react to Saturday's raunchy house party, TTT...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Biggie nullifies nominationbullet
3 Big Brother Naija "My plan was to make the boys fall in love with...bullet

Movies

Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Lagos lawmaker wants NBC to cancel reality TV show
Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija NGO petitions NBC to ban reality TV show
Sisi Weekly episode 81
Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly Watch episode 81: "Valentine in Lagos"
When the Sun Sets
#ThrowbackThursday 24 years ago, Bob-Manuel Udokwo and Kate Henshaw were perfect in "When the Sun Sets"