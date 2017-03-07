"Cocoa Brown" Watch episode 5 of web series

"Cocoa Brown" is a series which chronicles the life of Ghanaian TV/Radio host, Deloris Frimpong-Manso.

  • Published:
Poster for web series "Cocoa Brown" play

Poster for web series "Cocoa Brown"

(Delay)

"Cocoa Brown" Watch episode 2 of new series
"Cocoa Brown" Watch episode 1 of new series
"Men's Corner" Do bad girls become better wives? Watch answers
"Akah Bants" New episode focuses on Dino Melaye and Remi Tinubu
"On the Real" Efosa considers leaving show in new teaser
"Men's Corner" Is flirting PR for sex? Watch men share tips
Kate Henshaw 9 reasons actress is a veteran you should love
"Skinny Girl in Transit" Watch episode 9 of web series
"Maria's Matters" 5 signs he is embarrassed of you featuring Yemi Alade
Pulse Series Review "Rumour Has It" comes off as an adaptation with deary scenes

Episode five of Ghanaian TV series "Cocoa Brown is out.

The series by Television and radio personality Deloris Frimpong-Manso is based on the true-life story of Frimpong-Manso.

Directed by Kofi Asamoah, the series features Ahuofe Patri, Shatta Michy, Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu, Caroline Sampson, Black Boy, Moesha Boduong, Eunice Banini, and Root Eye.

Character posters for web series "Cocoa Brown" play

Character posters for web series "Cocoa Brown"

(Delay)


WATCH: Episode 1 of "Cocoa Brown"

"Cocoa Brown" also stars Kwaku Elliot, D Cryme, Nana Boroo and Evelyn Addo. The series is produced by Joyce Frimpong.

Character posters for web series "Cocoa Brown" play

Character posters for web series "Cocoa Brown"

(Delay)

 

ALSO READ: "RUMOUR HAS IT"  COMES OFF AS AN ADAPTATION WITH DEARY SCENES [OPINION]

Frimpong-Manso told Showbiz in an interview in May 2016, that she created the show to share how she became a celebrated presenter, and the trails she had to pass through.

"Cocoa Brown" is also aimed at correcting misconceptions about Deloris Frimpong-Manso.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Kemen gets disqualified for making sexual moves on TBossbullet
2 Big Brother Naija Poll Pulse readers say Kemen will be evicted this...bullet
3 AMVCA 2017 "76," Sambasa Nzeribe, Somkele Idhalama, Rita Dominic...bullet

Movies

The Wedding Party
Bello Shagari "I'm considering shooting my own version of "The Wedding Party"
Pete Edochie
Pete Edochie Acting legend turns 70
Osas Ighodaro Ajibade
Osas Ighodara Ajibade "I'm grateful for those type of sterotypes, but I'm more than that"
Big Brother Naija housemates preparing for their big wedding
Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 43