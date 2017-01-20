"5ive" Watch episode 12 of web series

Watch episode 12 of "5ive," which stars Asa’ah Samuel, Baaj Adebule, Ini Dima-Okojie, Udoka Oyeka and KC Ejelonu.

Selhurst Media Entertainment, Anchor Digital Media in association with Fountain Pictures have released episode 12 of "5ive."

About "5ive"

The series is about Kelvin Ebube, who moved away six years ago to start a new life in Liberia. He had an opportunity to make something of himself but due to circumstances, it all fell apart. After a chance encounter with an old friend, Kelvin returns home to Lagos to take back his life and start again.

Kelvin tries to pick up the pieces of the life that he left behind but he never expected to fall in love with two women. Now Kelvin must decide whom he wants to be with but each choice brings on its own complications. Nobody said life was going to be easy, but for Kelvin, it just got more complicated.

The 13-epsisode webseries was created, produced and directed by OLA (Special Crimes Unit: Lasgidi Cops, Studio) and shot by 2016 AMVCA nominee Adeyemi “Church” Olowoshagba.

The series stars Asa’ah Samuel, Baaj Adebule, Ini Dima-Okojie, Udoka Oyeka and KC Ejelonu.

