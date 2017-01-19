"Ika Lokunrin" Watch Regina Chukwu, Afeez Abiodun in indigenous movie

Watch Regina Chukwu, Afeez Abiodun, Fausat Balogun in "Ika Lokunrin," an indigenous movie on domestic violence.

  • Published:

"Wuraola" Watch Jaiye Kuti, Akin Lewis in movie
"Jaleyemi" Watch Femi Adebayo, Yinka Quadri in movie
"Jaja The Great" Watch Segun Arinze, Ebube Nwagbo, Harry B. Anyanwu in movie
"Dupe Ti E" Watch Odunlade Adekola, Mide Abiodun, Afeez Abiodun in movie
Motion Pictures with Chidumga Not every movie deserves a theatrical release
"Ika Kan" Watch Ibrahim Chatta, Biodun Okeowo, Jaiye Kuti in movie
"Bosehun Kope" Watch Yinka Quadri, Niyi Johnson, Biodun Okeowu in movie
Pulse List 7 most heartbreaking TV deaths
"Iya Ibadan" Watch Toyin Aimakhu, Niyi Adeniyi, Helen Paul in new movie

Popular YouTube channel Yorubahood has released a new indigenous drama, ""Ika Lokunrin"."

The movie stars Fausat Balogun, Regina Chukwu, Ope Olusanya, Lateef Adedimeji, Regina Chukwu, Afeez Abiodun  among others.

Official synopsis

A jealous and hot tempered man beats his girlfriends at any slightest provocation landing them in the hospital. He meets a beautiful Police woman whom he loves genuinely but a man's character will always remain a man's character.

"Ika Lokunrin" play

"Ika Lokunrin"

 

ALSO READ: WHAT DO YOU REMEMBER ABOUT MOUNT ZION MOVIE "AGBARA NLA?"

Pulse Movies is collaborating with Yorubahood to bring you lots of interesting indigenous movies.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Gideon Okeke's unpopular opinion, Chioma Chukwuka's...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija 1st look inside house reveals an aesthetically...bullet
3 Ramsey Nouah Actor returns to TV, 24 years after "Fortunes"bullet

Movies

Jenifa's Diary season 2 episode 2
"Jenifa's Diary" Watch season 2 episode 2: "Love Triangle"
"The Bleko Experiment"
"The Belko Experiment" Watch new chilling trailer for anticipated horror film
A scene from "Arrow" season 5
"Arrow" Watch extended trailer for season 5 midseason premiere
People's Choice Awards 2017 winners
People's Choice Awards 2017 "Grey's Anatomy," "This is Us," Jennifer Lawrence among winners