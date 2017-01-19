Popular YouTube channel Yorubahood has released a new indigenous drama, ""Ika Lokunrin"."

The movie stars Fausat Balogun, Regina Chukwu, Ope Olusanya, Lateef Adedimeji, Regina Chukwu, Afeez Abiodun among others.

Official synopsis

A jealous and hot tempered man beats his girlfriends at any slightest provocation landing them in the hospital. He meets a beautiful Police woman whom he loves genuinely but a man's character will always remain a man's character.

Pulse Movies is collaborating with Yorubahood to bring you lots of interesting indigenous movies.