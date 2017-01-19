Watch Regina Chukwu, Afeez Abiodun, Fausat Balogun in "Ika Lokunrin," an indigenous movie on domestic violence.
The movie stars Fausat Balogun, Regina Chukwu, Ope Olusanya, Lateef Adedimeji, Regina Chukwu, Afeez Abiodun among others.
Official synopsis
A jealous and hot tempered man beats his girlfriends at any slightest provocation landing them in the hospital. He meets a beautiful Police woman whom he loves genuinely but a man's character will always remain a man's character.
