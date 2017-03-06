Big Brother Naija Uriel gets evicted from reality show

Uriel is the fifth housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija show. She shares what she will miss with host, Ebuka.

Uriel gets evicted from the Big Brother Naija show play

Uriel gets evicted from the Big Brother Naija show

On Sunday, March 5, 2017, Uriel became the fifth housemate to officially leave the Big Brother Naija house.

Joining Ebuka on the stage during the Live Eviction Show, the former housemate said she would miss the kisses and just being in the house.

Uriel was up for eviction alongside Kemen who has been disqualified from the show, Debbie-Rise, Marvis, TBoss, Efe, and Bassey.

She was popular for her dramatic diary sessions. During one of her sessions, she told Biggie that she would collapse if she were to be evicted this weekend.

An indigene of Lagos State, Uriel was born in Hammersmith, England. She was also a contestant in the 2016 Top Actor Africa reality show.

What will you miss about Uriel.

Who should get evicted from the Big Brother Naija house this weekend? »

  • 10,2% Marvis
  • 22,4% Tboss
  • 7,7% Efe
  • 8,9% Debbie Rise
  • 24,3% Kemen
  • 22,9% Uriel
  • 3,5% Bassey

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

