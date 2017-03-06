On Sunday, March 5, 2017, Uriel became the fifth housemate to officially leave the Big Brother Naija house.

Joining Ebuka on the stage during the Live Eviction Show, the former housemate said she would miss the kisses and just being in the house.

Uriel was up for eviction alongside Kemen who has been disqualified from the show, Debbie-Rise, Marvis, TBoss, Efe, and Bassey.

She was popular for her dramatic diary sessions. During one of her sessions, she told Biggie that she would collapse if she were to be evicted this weekend.

An indigene of Lagos State, Uriel was born in Hammersmith, England. She was also a contestant in the 2016 Top Actor Africa reality show.

What will you miss about Uriel.