As fans count down to February 10, a steamy and star-studded track list for "Fifty Shades Darker" has been released.  extended trailer for "Fifty Shades Darker" made its debut dur

The list features artists including Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift, Halsey, Tove Lo, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj, Sia among others.

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" soundtrack which featured songs from Beyonce, The Weekend, Ellie Goulding among others, had hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in 2015.

ALSO READ: 5 ACTION OF CHRISTIAN GREY THAT WOULD CREEP OUT NIGERIANS GIRLS

Synopsis:
When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.

The movie also stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Ehle, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford and Max Martini, who are joined by Oscar winner Kim Basinger, Hugh Dancy, Bella Heathcote and Eric Johnson.

ALSO READ: NIGERIAN FILM AND CENSORS BOARD ARE PATIENTLY WAITING TO BAN "FIFTY SHADES DARKER"
"Fifty Shades Darker" is directed by James Foley, and produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and Marcus Viscidi, alongside E L James, who wrote the blockbuster series.

The screenplay is by Niall Leonard, based on the book by James.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” was a box office hit, grossing over $571 million worldwide.

“Fifty Shades Darker” hits theaters on February 10, 2017, while “Fifty Shades Freed” will debut February 9, 2018.

