Toyin Majekodunmi Yoruba movie actress is dead

Toyin Majekodunmi has died today, January 2, 2017.
The Nollywood actress' death was announced via Instagram by a colleague, Bimbo Oshin.
ALSO READ: Nollywood actress is dead
The cause of her death is yet to be revealed. Toyin aka Iya Kike has been featured in several Yoruba movies over the years and will be sorely missed.
May her soul rest in peace.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.