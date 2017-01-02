Toyin Majekodunmi Yoruba movie actress is dead

Toyin Majekodunmi has died today, January 2, 2017.

  • Published:

Mulikat Adegbola Veteran Nollywood actress dies
Ansa Bassey Kpokpogri Nollywood reacts to art director’s death on social media
Ansa Bassey Kpokpogri Movie director is dead
Kudirat Ajimati Nollywood actress is dead
Bukky Ajayi 'Sorry I did not visit you in your last days' RMD mourns late actress

Toyin Majekodunmi has been reported dead in the early hours of today, Monday, January 2, 2016.

The Nollywood actress' death was announced via Instagram by a colleague, Bimbo Oshin.

Actress, Bimbo Oshin announces the death of Yoruba actress, Toyin Majekodunmi play

Actress, Bimbo Oshin announces the death of Yoruba actress, Toyin Majekodunmi

(instagram)

 

ALSO READ: Nollywood actress is dead

The cause of her death is yet to be revealed. Toyin aka Iya Kike has been featured in several Yoruba movies over the years and will be sorely missed.

May her soul rest in peace.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Lola Unfiltered How to keep a clean vaginabullet
2 Motion Pictures with Chidumga How the veterans saved Nollywood in 2016bullet
3 Lola Unfiltered How to clean up after sexbullet

Movies

 
"76" War drama heads to cinemas in Ghana
Fifty Shades Darker
"Fifty Shades Darker" Watch Christian Grey, Anastasia Steele in new TV spot
Doctor Strange joins "Thor 3"
“Thor: Ragnarok” Doctor Stranger to feature in upcoming superhero movie
African Diva 2 Watch episode 22 of Chika Ike's reality show