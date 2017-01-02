Toyin Majekodunmi Yoruba movie actress is dead

Toyin Majekodunmi has been reported dead in the early hours of today, Monday, January 2, 2016.

The Nollywood actress' death was announced via Instagram by a colleague, Bimbo Oshin.

The cause of her death is yet to be revealed. Toyin aka Iya Kike has been featured in several Yoruba movies over the years and will be sorely missed.

May her soul rest in peace.