Toyin Majekodunmi Watch 4 classic indigenous movies featuring late veteran

Veteran Yoruba actress Toyin Majekodunmi, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017.

The cause of death of the actress, popularly known as Iya Kike is currently unknown

In memory of the late Toyin Majekodunmi, check out four classic indigenous movies featuring actress.

1. "Kabiyesi Olodumare"

A classic Yoruba movie by OGOGO, "Kabiyesi Olodumare" features the late veteran alongside Yinka Qadr, Jide Kosoko, Taiwo Hassan, Iya Rainbow, Murphy Ray, Dele Odule, Musiliu Dasofunjo, Deji Aderemi, Ajirebi, Samson Eluwole, Fausat Balogun, Tafa Oloyede, Bimpe Adekola Ireti, Toyosi Arigbabuwo, Toyosi Adedeji and Peter Fatomilola.

2. "Agba Akin"

"Agba Akin" s a Yoruba Movie that features the late Majekodunmi alongside Funsho Adeolu, Fadeyi Oloro, Mama Rainbow, Taiwo Akinwande, Lere Paimo, Deji Aderemi, Olofa Ina and Ireti.

3. "Iya Simbi"

A classic, "Iya Simbi" stars Majekodunmi alongside Ebun Oloyede Olaiya, Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, Clarion Chukwura Abiola, Toyin Adewale and Delel Odule.

4. "Alani Kanselo"

A Political drama, the movie features the late veteran alongside Opebe, Madam Kofo, Yemi Solade, Toyin Adewale, Olumide Bakare, Ayo Badmus, John Adewuni, Baba Kekere, Korede Soyinka, Jide Kosoko, Yemi Ayebo, Kemi Adetoro, Murphy Eyiwumi, Yomi King.