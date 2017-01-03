Toyin Majekodunmi Watch 4 classic indigenous movies featuring late veteran

In memory of the late Toyin Majekodunmi, check out four classic indigenous movies featuring actress.

  • Published:

Peter Vaughan "Game of Thrones" actor passes away
Ansa Bassey Kpokpogri Nollywood reacts to art director’s death on social media
Ansa Bassey Kpokpogri Movie director is dead
Geraldine Ekeocha 5 years gone: Remembering late "World Apart" actress
J.T Tom West 10 years gone: Remembering action film actor
Alan Thicke "Growing Pains" actor passes away
Toshiro Mifune Hollywood honours Japanese samurai actor
Carrie Fisher “Star Wars” actress passes away at 60
"Tinsel" Check out Twitter reactions to Angela Dede's death
Debbie Reynolds Actress and Carrie Fisher's mum passes away a day after daughter's death

Veteran Yoruba actress Toyin Majekodunmi, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017.

The cause of death of the actress, popularly known as Iya Kike is currently unknown

In memory of the late Toyin Majekodunmi, check out four classic indigenous movies featuring actress.

Toyin Majekodunmi play

Toyin Majekodunmi

(Facebook)
 

1. "Kabiyesi Olodumare"

A classic Yoruba movie by OGOGO, "Kabiyesi Olodumare" features the late veteran alongside Yinka Qadr, Jide Kosoko, Taiwo Hassan, Iya Rainbow, Murphy Ray, Dele Odule, Musiliu Dasofunjo, Deji Aderemi, Ajirebi, Samson Eluwole, Fausat Balogun, Tafa Oloyede, Bimpe Adekola Ireti, Toyosi Arigbabuwo, Toyosi Adedeji and Peter Fatomilola.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

2. "Agba Akin"

"Agba Akin" s a Yoruba Movie that features the late Majekodunmi alongside Funsho Adeolu, Fadeyi Oloro, Mama Rainbow, Taiwo Akinwande, Lere Paimo, Deji Aderemi, Olofa Ina and Ireti.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

3. "Iya Simbi"

A classic, "Iya Simbi" stars Majekodunmi alongside Ebun Oloyede Olaiya, Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, Clarion Chukwura Abiola, Toyin Adewale and Delel Odule.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

4. "Alani Kanselo"

A Political drama, the movie features the late veteran alongside Opebe, Madam Kofo, Yemi Solade, Toyin Adewale, Olumide Bakare, Ayo Badmus, John Adewuni, Baba Kekere, Korede Soyinka, Jide Kosoko, Yemi Ayebo, Kemi Adetoro, Murphy Eyiwumi, Yomi King.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Toyin Majekodunmi Popular Yoruba actress is deadbullet
2 Lola Unfiltered How to keep a clean vaginabullet
3 Motion Pictures with Chidumga How the veterans saved Nollywood in 2016bullet

Movies

Beauty and the Beast
"Beauty and the Beast" Watch Emma Watson, Dan Stevens in new spot
 
Pulse List 33 reasons you are most likely to have an entertaining 2017
Cliche
"Cliche" A short film that depicts everything 'cliche' in a relationship
 
"Jaleyemi" Watch Femi Adebayo, Yinka Quadri in part 2