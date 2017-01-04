From “Keeping up with Toyin Aimakhu” to "Okafor's Law," 2017 is already an exciting year for Nollywood actress Toyin Aimakhu, who has now announced the return of "Alakada."

Written by Bogumbe Abiola Paul and produced by Aimakhu, the upcoming movie is titled "Alakada Reloaded."

"Coming to rule the cinemas2017," the "Iya Ibadan" actress wrote on Instagram.

"Alakada Reloaded" will be the third production in the "Alakada" series. The first movie was released in 2009, while the second was released in 2013.

The first two movies revolve around Yetunde Animashaun, a young girl who is from a poor family background. As a result of her inferiority complex, she engages in the act of making up stories and lying about her financial and social status in order to fit in with the crowd.

"Alakada 2" starred Toyin Aimakhu, Hellen Paul, Rachael Oniga, Bolaji Amusan, Odunlade Adekola, Bukky Wright, Adeniyi Johnson, Afeez Eniola, Ronke Ojo among others.

In March 2015, Aimakhu announced a reality series which would focus on her everyday activities titled “Keeping up with Toyin Aimakhu.”

The actress took to her Instagram page to announce the project, which according to her, will be the biggest reality series. She is however yet to announce an update or a release date.

On December 29, 2016, the actress who is popularly known as Toyin Aimakhu, announced her change of name to Toyin Abraham.

Giving the reasons behind the sudden change of name, the actress said it "is a family decision and will like to be officially addressed as Toyin Abraham henceforth."

Toyin Aimakhu is popular for movies including "Superstar," "Silent Cry," Ayitale" among others.