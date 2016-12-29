Home > Movies >

#ThrowbackThursday :  What is your favourite line from classic movie "Coming to America?"

#ThrowbackThursday What is your favourite line from classic movie "Coming to America?"

There are so many standout characters, lines and scenes in "Coming to America." What is your favourite line from movie?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Coming to America Poster play

Coming to America Poster

#ThrowbackThursday Ramsey Nouah wants fans to name year and title of movie
#ThrowbackThursday 20 years ago, Nollywood released the classic "Karishika"
#ThrowbackThursday 19 years ago, the world was gifted with "Titanic" movie
Pulse List 13 best Nollywood screen couples with amazing chemistry
#ThrowbackThursday Do you remember when Timi Dakolo won "Idols West Africa?"
#ThrowbackThursday 28 photos that would bring back memories
Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly Watch throwback episode of vlog
#ThrowbackThursday 8 classic telenovelas worth watching again
#ThrowbackThursday 5 classic photos of Genevieve Nnaji from the 00s
#ThrowbackThursday 26 years ago, "Home Alone" was released

It's Thursday! A day for us all to walk down memory lane, and revisit some unforgettable classic movies.

Today we revisit the 1988 romance comedy film "Coming to America," which tells a classic love story, has iconic characters,classic lines, and one of the most memorable wedding scenes.

Directed by John Landis, 'Coming to America' tells the story of a prince from an African kingdom who embarks on a journey to America to find a wife.

Scene from movie 'Coming to America' play

Scene from movie 'Coming to America'

(Soda Head)

ALSO READ: THROWBACK TO "HOME ALONE" WHICH WAS RELEASED 26 YEARS AGO

It's hilarious in so many ways, with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall portraying different characters.

Naming a single favorite part is totally impossible. No matter how many times you watch this, you will always find a reason to re-watch it.

So, just because it's a day for throwback, what is your favourite line from movie?

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Funke Akindele, Lolo1 'Jenifa Diary' actors are television's new bestiesbullet
2 Lola Unfiltered How to clean up after sexbullet
3 Rahama Sadau Actress speaks out about 'malicious reports regarding...bullet

Movies

Scarlett Johansson for Cosmopolitan Magazine's May 2016 issue
Forbes Scarlett Johansson leads top-grossing actors of 2016
Fifty Shades Darker
"Star Wars," "Fifty Shades Darker," "Beauty and the Beast" Check out 10 most anticipated movies of 2017
SisiWeekly
Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly Watch episode 73: Christmas is for the children
Debbie Reynold
Debbie Reynolds Actress and Carrie Fisher's mum passes away a day after daughter's death