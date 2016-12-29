There are so many standout characters, lines and scenes in "Coming to America." What is your favourite line from movie?
Today we revisit the 1988 romance comedy film "Coming to America," which tells a classic love story, has iconic characters,classic lines, and one of the most memorable wedding scenes.
Directed by John Landis, 'Coming to America' tells the story of a prince from an African kingdom who embarks on a journey to America to find a wife.
It's hilarious in so many ways, with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall portraying different characters.
Naming a single favorite part is totally impossible. No matter how many times you watch this, you will always find a reason to re-watch it.
So, just because it's a day for throwback, what is your favourite line from movie?
