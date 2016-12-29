It's Thursday! A day for us all to walk down memory lane, and revisit some unforgettable classic movies.

Today we revisit the 1988 romance comedy film "Coming to America," which tells a classic love story, has iconic characters,classic lines, and one of the most memorable wedding scenes.

Directed by John Landis, 'Coming to America' tells the story of a prince from an African kingdom who embarks on a journey to America to find a wife.

It's hilarious in so many ways, with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall portraying different characters.

Naming a single favorite part is totally impossible. No matter how many times you watch this, you will always find a reason to re-watch it.

So, just because it's a day for throwback, what is your favourite line from movie?