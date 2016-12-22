Home > Movies >

#ThrowbackThursday :  Ramsey Nouah wants fans to name year and title of movie

What is the name of this classic movie featuring Ramsey Nouah and what year was it released?

It's Thursday, the popular day for throwbacks and Ramsey Nouah has something for his fans.

The actor who starred in the 2016 war drama "76" is ready to give out two tickets to his followers this festive season.

He shared a photo of himself on set of an old Nollywood movie, and promised to give out two tickets to anyone who gets the title of the movie and year of production.

The actor who has been nominated for the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award in the best actor category shared the photo with the below caption;

"I will be giving out two tickets for #76themovie this holiday to two people (to take a loved one as well). Name the year & title of the movie for this photo? #tbt #ramseynouahgift#santatime #76themovie."

Set six years after the civil war, "76" stars Ramsey Nouah as a young officer from the Middle Belt, who gets into a romantic relationship with an O-level student from the South-eastern region.

However, their relationship is strained by constant military postings. He gets accused of being involved in the 1976 unsuccessful military coup and assassination of General Murtala Mohammed, and the heavily pregnant wife, gets entangled in an emotional dilemma.

Nouah's character in the movie already earned him a best actor award at the 2016 Africa International Film Festival Globe Awards.

