It is Thursday and we are throwing it back to one of Izu Ojuwku's movie, "Across the Niger."

In 2004, Izu Ojuwku directed "Across the Niger," a Nollywood movie written by Kabat Esosa Egbon and produced by Kingsley Ogoro.

The movie starred veterans including Chinwetalu Agu, Ramsey Nouah, Pete Edochie, Kanayo O Kanayo, Chinedu Ikedieze, Rekiya Attah, Iretiola Doyle among others.

About movie

Major Dubem is a prince from the east and a soldier who serves in the northern part of Nigeria before the war started between them. His father the king, refused to accept Habiba as Dubem’s though she is pregnant for him.

The movie earned Chiwetalu Agu a best actor in a supporting role nomination at the 2008 annual African Movie Academy Awards.

How well do you remember the movie?