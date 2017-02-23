ThrowbackThursday 24 years ago, Bob-Manuel Udokwo and Kate Henshaw were perfect in "When the Sun Sets"

Today, Thursday 23, 2017, Kate Henshaw took her followers back to 1993, when she starred in her debut Nollywood movie "When the Sun Sets."

The actress shared a photo of herself alongside Bob Manuel-Udokwo on the cover jacket of the classic movie.

"When the Sun Sets" was a movie that starred the two talented veterans as a couple. It has been 24 years, and most scenes from the movie are not easy to remember.

However, we still remember Kate Henshaw's character serving her husband with three balls of eba for lunch, after one of their misunderstandings.

Directed by Ifeanyi Anyakora, the movie also starred the actress alongside Kanayo O Kanayo, Late Funmi Martins among others.

Henshaw shared the throwback with the caption;

"Major Throwayback of Life!! Look what I found... my very first movie, WHEN THE SUN SETS with Bob Manuel Udokwu in 1993..VHS copy.."

Thanking her fans, the actress wrote, "Thank you to all my fans and friends who appreciate my work and person. Thank you for your support over the years. God bless and enrich your lives. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow you all the days of your lives in Jesus mighty name. Amen."

What do you remember about "When the Sun Sets?"