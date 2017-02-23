#ThrowbackThursday 24 years ago, Bob-Manuel Udokwo and Kate Henshaw were perfect in "When the Sun Sets"

Who remembers the 1993 movie "When the Sun Sets," which starred Kate Henshaw as Omono?

Today, Thursday 23, 2017, Kate Henshaw took her followers back to 1993, when she starred in her debut Nollywood movie "When the Sun Sets."

The actress shared a photo of herself alongside Bob Manuel-Udokwo on the cover jacket of the classic movie.

"When the Sun Sets" was a movie that starred the two talented veterans as a couple. It has been 24 years, and most scenes from the movie are not easy to remember.

play Kate Henshaw and Bob-Manuel on set of "When the Sun Sets" (Truly African)

However, we still remember Kate Henshaw's character serving her husband with three balls of eba for lunch, after one of their misunderstandings.

Directed by Ifeanyi Anyakora, the movie also starred the actress alongside Kanayo O Kanayo, Late Funmi Martins among others.

play Kate Henshaw and Bob-Manuel in "When the Sun Sets" (Truly African)

Henshaw shared the throwback with the caption;

"Major Throwayback of Life!! Look what I found... my very first movie, WHEN THE SUN SETS with Bob Manuel Udokwu in 1993..VHS copy.."

Thanking her fans, the actress wrote, "Thank you to all my fans and friends who appreciate my work and person. Thank you for your support over the years. God bless and enrich your lives. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow you all the days of your lives in Jesus mighty name. Amen."

What do you remember about "When the Sun Sets?"

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

