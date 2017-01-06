“Thor: Ragnarok” Marvel releases official synopsis, confirms Hulks role

Marvel has released an official plot synopsis for "Thor: Ragnarok," further explaining Hulk's role in the upcoming superhero movie.

Synopsis

In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization – at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger – the Incredible Hulk!

Recently, it was confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will feature in “Thor: Ragnarok.”

According to 2017 highlights by Disney‘s official fan club D23,Thor, the Hulk and Doctor Strange will face off against intergalactic baddies both familiar and new.

In December 2015, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that the upcoming Thor film will be set largely in the "cosmosa" with "very little" of the story taking place on Earth.

"Thor: Ragnarok" will feature the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Anthony Hopkins as Odin.

Others include Cate Blanchett as new villain Hela, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Karl Urban as Skurge and Sam Neill.

Thor: Ragnarok comes to theaters November 3rd, 2017.