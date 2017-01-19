Brycee Adia Bassey "There is a lot of bias in Nollywood" - Actress

The actress lamented that filmmakers in Nollywood often sideline actors with a foreign accent while casting for a movie.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brycee Adia Bassey play

Brycee Adia Bassey

(Instagram)

Exquisite Lady Of the Year 2015 See list of winners at the ELOY Awards
Toni Tones New production starring actress out soon
Bovi Popular comedian returns to movie set with '4-1-love'
ELOY 2015 Brycee Adiah Bassey wins TV "Actress of the Year" award
“Breathless” Movie set for July 1 release in cinemas
"Breathless" Mike Ezuruonye matches up with Bimbo Manuel in new movie
Brycee Adiah Bassey Actress shares 5 things people don't know about her
Brycee Adiah Bassey Actress talks going nude for billion dollars, career, typecasting in Nollywood

Actress, Brycee Adia Bassey, has taken a hard stance concerning the discrimination being encountered by foreign bred actors in Nollywood, stating that the movie industry has been quite bias.

Bassey, who spoke on the Isoko Africa podcast with host, Tope Hassan insisted that Nigerian actors who have had film training experiences abroad have not been so lucky when it comes to getting movie roles.

Brycee Adiah Bassey play

Nollywood actress, Brycee Adiah Bassey, in an interview with Pulse TV.

(Pulse)

 

According to the actress, people in her category experience some sort of segregation due to the uniqueness of their western influenced accents.

"There is quite a bias against a lot of people that come from abroad.

"There is a huge bias. A lot of people don't talk about it," she said.

Noting further, the award winning actress found it appalling that filmmakers go ahead to cast actors with fabricated foreign accents in a movie after turning down an opportunity to hire people with a natural western accent like hers.

The actress lamented about the high level of discrimination against internationally trained Nigerian actors, especially those who have acquired a western accent in the process. play

The actress lamented about the high level of discrimination against internationally trained Nigerian actors, especially those who have acquired a western accent in the process.

(Kamdora)

 

In her comparison of Nollywood to more advanced movie industries like Hollywood and Bollywood, the actress rated Nigerian films high in terms of picture quality based on some recent releases.

She however raised concerns regarding the shabbily developed stories.

In her opinion, filmmakers should consider finding new comfort zones in genres such as Sci-Fi and other movie types as opposed to drama, a category that has dominated Nollywood since its inception.

Concerning how she has been expanding her options, the "Deadline" actress revealed that she is currently spreading her tentacles outside the shores of Africa, specifically Europe.

Bassey won the Best Actress of the Year accolade at the 2015 ELOY awards. play

Bassey won the Best Actress of the Year accolade at the 2015 ELOY awards.

(IMDb)

ALSO READ: Actress talks going nude for billion dollars, career, typecasting in Nollywood

Asked about if she has been featured in movies outside Nollywood, she said, "That's exactly what we are working on right now.

"We (management) are working with some independent British production companies right now, and so we super excited about that. It's really nice.

"So that means I have to start working on my British accent."

With a background in linguistics, the actress was full of optimism regarding her ability to handle such new border challenges.

Brycee Adia Bassey is a Nigerian-American young actress who decided to surf the terrain of acting in Nigeria despite receiving training in the United States.

Brycee Adia Bassey, at the premiere of the "Breathless" movie. play

Brycee Adia Bassey, at the premiere of the "Breathless" movie.

(Instagram)

 

Her role in the movie, "Deadline" earned her an ELOY award for Best Actress of the Year in 2015.

She followed this up with a great performance in the film, "Breathless", starring alongside revered actors, Mike Ezuruonye and Uti Unachukwu.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Gideon Okeke's unpopular opinion, Chioma Chukwuka's...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija 1st look inside house reveals an aesthetically...bullet
3 Ramsey Nouah Actor returns to TV, 24 years after "Fortunes"bullet

Movies

"The Flash" season 3 mid-season
"The Flash" Watch trailer for season 3 midseason premiere
 
"Descendants 2" Watch new teaser for sequel
Shonda Rhimes ABC orders new Shondaland legal drama
Omoni Oboli
Omoni Oboli Filmmaker shares how Lagos area boys are messing up her shoot