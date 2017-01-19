Actress, Brycee Adia Bassey, has taken a hard stance concerning the discrimination being encountered by foreign bred actors in Nollywood, stating that the movie industry has been quite bias.

Bassey, who spoke on the Isoko Africa podcast with host, Tope Hassan insisted that Nigerian actors who have had film training experiences abroad have not been so lucky when it comes to getting movie roles.

According to the actress, people in her category experience some sort of segregation due to the uniqueness of their western influenced accents.

"There is quite a bias against a lot of people that come from abroad.

"There is a huge bias. A lot of people don't talk about it," she said.

Noting further, the award winning actress found it appalling that filmmakers go ahead to cast actors with fabricated foreign accents in a movie after turning down an opportunity to hire people with a natural western accent like hers.

In her comparison of Nollywood to more advanced movie industries like Hollywood and Bollywood, the actress rated Nigerian films high in terms of picture quality based on some recent releases.

She however raised concerns regarding the shabbily developed stories.

In her opinion, filmmakers should consider finding new comfort zones in genres such as Sci-Fi and other movie types as opposed to drama, a category that has dominated Nollywood since its inception.

Concerning how she has been expanding her options, the "Deadline" actress revealed that she is currently spreading her tentacles outside the shores of Africa, specifically Europe.

Asked about if she has been featured in movies outside Nollywood, she said, "That's exactly what we are working on right now.

"We (management) are working with some independent British production companies right now, and so we super excited about that. It's really nice.

"So that means I have to start working on my British accent."

With a background in linguistics, the actress was full of optimism regarding her ability to handle such new border challenges.

Brycee Adia Bassey is a Nigerian-American young actress who decided to surf the terrain of acting in Nigeria despite receiving training in the United States.

Her role in the movie, "Deadline" earned her an ELOY award for Best Actress of the Year in 2015.

She followed this up with a great performance in the film, "Breathless", starring alongside revered actors, Mike Ezuruonye and Uti Unachukwu.