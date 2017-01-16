HBO's "The Young Pope" premiered in United States of America on Sunday, January 15, 2017, and people are reacting.

The ten-episode series tells the story of Lenny Belardo, the youngest and first American Pope in history, and stars Jude Law as the lead character alongside Diane Keaton as Sister Mary.

The HBO series has been described by critics as wild, beautiful and surprising by the critics. It has also received mix reviews on social media platform, Twitter.

Check out reactions to the new TV series, which features Jude Law as a dangerous pontiff.

Duuuuude, #TheYoungPope is kind of a dick. Also petty. So obviously, I'm on board. — Ashley Riggs (@Just1MoreAshley) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

More like The Dick Pope #TheYoungPope — Jack (@designjacks) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

jude law in #theyoungpope reminds me of another newly-elected drunk-on-power american. this was filmed prior, but parallels are obvious. — fi_bee_9 (@fi_bee_9) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I'm not sure how I feel about #TheYoungPope. Can you imagine if this was about an Iman or even Obama instead? #disrespectful — TheRev1953 (@TheRev1953) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

This might just be my new favorite character on tv in 2017. Coke Zero for everyone!!!! #TheYoungPope #PopePiusXIII https://t.co/YqqADcoBOP — susie (@susieqpsycho) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

"I'll wait here for my cherry coke zero" hahaha wtf #theyoungpope is pretty good — Michelle Huston (@michellejhuston) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The is the best description of #TheYoungPope I've ever seen https://t.co/S3z5hR1tFz — Rachel West (@rachel_is_here) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

#TheYoungPope might be the greatest hour of television I've ever watched...or the worst. I'm enthralled. — Thornton McEnery (@ThorntonMcEnery) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Oohh... I can already tell #TheYoungPope is going to be very good. I like everything I've seen by Paolo Sorrentino. HBO does it again. — Ruth Hicks (@GangstahRuthy) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

This new HBO series #TheYoungPope is completely over-the-top and campy and the perfect metaphor for today's political leadership. Fun times! — Professor J (@JProfessor) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Growing up as a Catholic you view the Pope as something almost not off this Earth. Watching #TheYoungPope makes you think differently. Wow.. — Sara Creque (@ciancio_sara) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

So disappointed in #TheYoungPope. As a Catholic I was looking forward to some good satire. But it was a misfire. — Marina Weis (@marinaweis88) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I don’t know if I like #TheYoungPope yet or not, but Jude Law intrigues me in everything he’s in, so I’m going to k… https://t.co/qYv3ilU5WK — Nina (@NinaBambina) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Young Pope is something else. Unapologetic European arthouse flavor with generous loads of camp. I predict most people will hate it. — Nicholas Laskin (@nicklaskin) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

kinda obsessed with jude law as the young pope https://t.co/1rnR8xDjHp — Brittany Leesue (@britttyy) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Young Pope: bad writing, bad acting, boring storyline. Sad! — Koren Shadmi (@KorenShadmi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Thought the first ep of Young Pope was insane (in a good way). Completely fresh and original Can't wait for more. Kudos to Sorrentino, @HBO — Glenn Cooper (@GlennCooper) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

About series

"The Young Pope" tells the controversial story of the beginning of Pius XIII’s pontificate. Born Lenny Belardo, he is a complex and conflicted character, so conservative in his choices as to border on obscurantism, yet full of compassion towards the weak and poor.

The first American pope, Pius XIII is a man of great power who is stubbornly resistant to the Vatican courtiers, unconcerned with the implications to his authority.

"The Young Pope" is created by Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino.