The Internet has mixed reactions to Jude Law as a dangerous pontiff in "The Young Pope," which premiered on Sunday night.
The ten-episode series tells the story of Lenny Belardo, the youngest and first American Pope in history, and stars Jude Law as the lead character alongside Diane Keaton as Sister Mary.
The HBO series has been described by critics as wild, beautiful and surprising by the critics. It has also received mix reviews on social media platform, Twitter.
About series
"The Young Pope" tells the controversial story of the beginning of Pius XIII’s pontificate. Born Lenny Belardo, he is a complex and conflicted character, so conservative in his choices as to border on obscurantism, yet full of compassion towards the weak and poor.
The first American pope, Pius XIII is a man of great power who is stubbornly resistant to the Vatican courtiers, unconcerned with the implications to his authority.
"The Young Pope" is created by Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino.